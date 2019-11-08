Comedian Jimmy Fallon went back to college for the first time ever on “The Tonight Show.”

Fallon and crew went down to The University of Texas at Austin to tape Thursday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and it did not disappoint. Guests for the night including Texas legend Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper” and musician Gucci Mane.

The show was taped at the Bass Concert Hall on campus and the audience consisted solely of UT students.

Fallon went all out and became a temporary Texan for the couple of days that he was in the musical capital of the world. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Left Shocked After Jimmy Fallon Shares Embarrassing Footage Of Her Post Surgery)

“You think just ’cause I’m from New York I can’t hang in Texas?” Fallon said at the beginning of his show. “I did my research. I watched ‘Friday Night Lights.’ … Texas is more than just a word on a shirt that I bought at the airport 20 minutes ago. It’s me. It’s us. We are Texas. I am Texas.”

McConaughey just made an Instagram and the pair took a selfie with the student audience that has since gone viral. Fallon took class with professor McConaughey, who ended up just teaching him the “Eyes Of Texas.”

Check out the moment here:

[embedded content]

Fallon sang the “Eyes Of Texas” and it could have been one of the best things I have ever seen. Until Gucci Mane got on the stage and sang his own trap remix of “The Eyes.”

The song will have any Texas fan proud:

[embedded content]

Hands down one of the best shows I have seen by Fallon and I hope he continues to go to different college campuses so we can get a peek into what the culture is like at other Universities.