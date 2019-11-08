MSNBC host Joe Scarborough has dismissed the release of the White House tell-all book “Anonymous: A Warning,” declining to discuss it in detail during “Morning Joe” on Friday, Mediaite reports.

The book, which was written by an anonymous current or former senior White House official, reportedly details behind-the-scenes life in the Trump administration and is highly critical of the president. It describes multiple instances of Trump making racist and misogynistic comments while in private, and claims that his Twitter use sends officials into “full blown panic,” according to The Washington Post.

The author is the same individual who wrote the anonymous New York Times opinion piece claiming to be part of a group in the Trump administration that is “working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations,” which was published last year.

“Who cares what they say behind the scenes?” Scarborough said, referring to GOP senators who reportedly criticize Trump in private. “Same with that anonymous book. Seriously? Who cares?!”

He added that the book contains no groundbreaking revelations, and that the author should be doing more.

“We know that he’s been acting like a crazy man inside the White House,” Scarborough said. “Question is, when are you going to affix your name to those charges and what are you going to do about it?”