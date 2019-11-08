A lawyer for former national security adviser John Bolton said Friday that his client has information about “many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed” in the House’s impeachment probe into the Trump administration’s interactions with Ukrainian officials earlier this year.

Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper of Cooper & Kirk, PLLC, teased the information in a letter sent to the House of Representatives’ general counsel regarding House Democrats’ efforts to get Bolton and his former deputy Charles Kupperman to testify before the ongoing impeachment inquiry.

In the letter, Cooper explained that his clients are prepared to testify over the objections of the president — who has asserted testimonial immunity in the matter — pending a judge’s decision on whether or not they can.

On Thursday, House Democrats announced that they wouldn’t subpoena Bolton after his legal team threatened to file a lawsuit on the matter when he didn’t show for a scheduled voluntary deposition.

“We regret Mr. Bolton’s decision not to appear voluntarily, but we have no interest in allowing the Administration to play rope-a-dope with us in the courts for months,” a House Intelligence Committee official stated Thursday. On Wednesday, the House withdrew a subpoena for Kupperman in response to his lawsuit over his testimony.

In the Friday letter, Cooper wrote that he is “dismayed that the Committees have chosen not to join us in seeking resolution from the Judicial Branch of this momentous Constitutional question as expeditiously as possible” because it is important to both clients “to get a definitive judgment from the Judicial Branch determining their Constitutional duty in the face of conflicting demands of the Legislative and Executive Branches.”

Bolton — who left the White House in September — reportedly took issue with administration officials’ efforts to get Ukrainian officials to look into the 2016 election and an energy company that used to employ Hunter Biden, even comparing the matter to a “drug deal.”