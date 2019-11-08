Kanye West continued to spread his message of independent thinking this week, when he advised black Americans that they do not always have to vote for Democrats.

During an interview at the Fast Company Innovation Festival, West said that the phrase “black power” does not mean voting for the Democratic Party forever.

“Own your power. Your power is not to just vote Democrat for the rest of our lives. That’s not the power,” West said, as reported by Page Six. “The power is when I talk to my lawyer … I put on my trench coat and said, ‘We’re moving these factories to America, and that’s how it’s going to be’ — and it’s lovely. We moved the headquarters to Cody, Wyoming … Our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America — South America, North America — bring it back stateside and to present jobs for people back here.”

Kanye West has been on a bit of a MAGA roll with the release of his latest album “Jesus is King.” Speaking with radio personality Big Boy in a recent interview, West decried cancel culture as well as Democratic policies that have allegedly brainwashed black Americans into a cycle of self-destruction.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on, man.”

Kanye West went on to lament how Democrats have essentially brainwashed black Americans into voting for them with promises of food stamps and abortion.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” said West. “Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

Following his attacks on abortion, Kanye West further extolled family values, when he said that families should have more children, referring to it as the “richest thing you can have.”

“[I want] seven kids. The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible,” West said on “Carpool Karaoke.”

Prior to that, the 42-year-old rapper told Billboard in an interview that he told his staff working on the “Jesus is King” album to avoid premarital sex and to fast regularly.

“There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” West said. “When people pray together and fast together, the power is increased.”

Kanye West also described himself as an instrument of God to help “spread the gospel” of Jesus Christ.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” said West. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”