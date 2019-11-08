Kanye West may run for president in 2024, the rapper, producer and entrepreneur said at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Friday, Fox News reports.

“When I run for president in 2024, we’re going to definitely- yo whatchu all laughing at?” West said, after the crowd laughed at the statement. “When I run for president in 2024, we would’ve created so many jobs that, in fact, I’m going to walk.”

The Grammy Award-winner added: “What I’m saying is, when y’all read the headlines, ‘Kanye’s crazy,’ this and that, this and that, it’s like one in three African Americans are in jail and all of the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing! They’ve got no opinion! They’re so scared!”

West also complained that Forbes failed to name him a billionaire despite projecting that his fashion line, Yeezy, will make more than $1.5 billion this year.

“Martin Luther King didn’t get killed because he had a dream; he had something else he was going to talk about. He talked about black empowerment, economic empowerment,” He said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “When I did Forbes, I showed them a $890 million receipt and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.'”

“They don’t want us to know that we can buy land; they don’t want us to have the 100 percent ownership [that] I have at Yeezy,” he added. “When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is… It will be on the license plate.”