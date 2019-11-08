Christian rapper Kanye West teased a 2024 presidential bid during a headlining seminar on Thursday at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City.

What are the details?

West discussed his billion-dollar Yeezy shoe brand during the seminar, revealing his plans to move manufacturing from overseas to America in order to create jobs.

Yeezy headquarters reportedly moved from Calabasas, California, to a 4,000-acre ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

Accompanied by Yeezy shoes lead designer Steve Smith, West discussed the aspect of heavy job creation and sustainable production methods to include eco-friendly products. The company’s newest project, Yeezy Foam, uses biodegradable materials such as ethylene vinyl acetate, which is a type of biodegradable plastic manufactured from sea algae. You can read more about the interesting process behind manufacturing here.

Of the job creation, West suggested that the degree to which jobs will be available to American workers will apparently boggle the mind.

“When I run for president in 2024, we would have created so many jobs I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he quipped.

West first sparked headlines of a presidential bid in 2015 when he made a cryptic announcement during the MTV VMAs about one day running for president.

During an awards acceptance speech, West said, “As of this moment, I have decided that I will be running for president in 2020. … We’re going to teach our kids to believe in themselves. I don’t know what I’m going to lose after this. It don’t matter, though. It ain’t about me. It’s about ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth.”

What else?

During the Thursday seminar, West said that one of his billion-dollar company’s main primary goals is to move manufacturing closer to home and create opportunities for Americans.

“Our goal is to bring the manufacturing back to America, South America and North America, to bring it back stateside and also present jobs for people back here,” he said.

Also, West’s “Jesus Is King” album, which was released Oct. 25, has become the artist’s ninth consecutive No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

