Rep. Ro Khanna, a co-chairman for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, spoke out Friday against the possibility that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg could enter the race, saying he doesn’t see the United States wanting “another New York billionaire after Donald Trump.”

“Usually, we elect the opposite,” the California Democrat told CNN’s “New Day.” “So I just don’t think this is the time where his vision or his ideas are going to resonate.”

Khanna said he does think Bloomberg has made “valuable contributions” toward the fights against climate change and gun violence, but there are other areas that cause him concern, such as his comments on the #MeToo movement and his policies on stop and frisk policing.

“I don’t think he has progressive economic ideas, and frankly, I just don’t think this country needs another billionaire running for political office,” said Khanna. “I think there are plenty of people from working-class backgrounds or other backgrounds that should be leading.”

Khanna also commented on the continuing impeachment inquiry, saying that members of the Senate who are running for president will still have a constitutional duty to do their jobs, and it should not weigh into the decision to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“Obviously it would be a disruption, but ultimately we all have sworn an oath to the Constitution and we have to put that as the highest priority,” he said. “I think the evidence is overwhelming. I think the American people will understand how blatant this effort was. And we should wrap this up before the end of the year.”