Sen. Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPoll: Biden support hits record low of 26 percent Senate Democrat introduces bill to protect military families from deportation Gabbard, Klobuchar qualify for Democratic debates MORE (D-Minn.) was the latest Democratic presidential candidate to weigh in on billionaire Michael Bloomberg Michael Rubens BloombergWarren welcomes Bloomberg into race by sharing her ‘calculator for billionaires’ Sanders camp on Bloomberg: ‘More billionaires’ not ‘the change America needs’ David Axelrod: Bloomberg entry ‘not exactly a vote of confidence’ in Biden MORE‘s possible entrance into the 2020 Democratic primary race Friday at a campaign stop in Iowa.

“Anyone can get into a presidential race, almost everyone has,” Klobuchar told supporters.

Klobuchar continued, saying that she respects the other candidates in the race because “at least they’re just saying their piece.”

Bloomberg, however, Klobuchar asserts, would enter the race because he thinks that “the rest of the candidates aren’t good enough,” adding that Bloomberg’s mindset isn’t what the primary race needs.

“We don’t need anyone coming in and telling us that none of [the candidates], with all of the work people have done for our country, are good enough,” Klobuchar said.

“I don’t buy that and I don’t think you do either.”

The 77-year-old former mayor of New York hasn’t officially launched a presidential campaign, but he was expected to file the necessary paperwork to appear on Alabama’s Democratic primary ballot by Friday’s deadline.

According to RealClearPolitcs’s average of polls, Klobuchar is polling at 2.6 percent nationally.

She has qualified for every primary debate so far, including the debate in Atlanta later this month.