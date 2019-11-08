On Thursday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president. Video and partial transcript below:

Big endorsement for Elizabeth Warren. You saw a few weeks ago, AOC and Ilhan Omar, and who’s the other one? Whatever, the other member of the “Squad” — Rashida Tlaib … they were coming out for Bernie Sanders, but one member of the “Squad” was not coming out for Bernie. That was Ayanna Pressley, the Ringo of the squad, and she is coming out now for Elizabeth Warren. Here she is:

PRESSLEY: The American people deserve to be represented by elected officials who see them, who listen to them, and who fight for them. I have seen Elizabeth in small church basements and in packed gymnasiums, and she is consistent: She never loses sight of the people. You’ve all heard about the senator’s plans, but here’s the thing, the plans are about power. Who has it, who refuses to let it go, and who deserves more of it. For Elizabeth and for me, power belongs in the hands of people. That’s why she’s fighting for fundamental change that restores power to those who’ve been left behind and centers those who’ve never had access to it in the first place. This election is a fight for the very soul of our nation. Elizabeth knows how to fight, and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my senator; I can’t wait to call her our president. I’m Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and I represent the Massachusetts 7th Congressional District, and I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren for president.

Okay, so this is a good pickup for Elizabeth Warren; however, it’s not the same as AOC and Ilhan Omar endorsing Bernie Sanders. Why not? Because Ayanna Pressley sort of had to endorse Elizabeth Warren, because Ayanna Pressley is a congressman from Massachusetts and Elizabeth Warren is a senator from Massachusetts. So it’s just, these are people who’ve worked together, they share a constituency, it just looks much better for her to back the person from her own state. Also, Elizabeth Warren has momentum now, so she’s finally willing to get on board.

I suspect if Ayanna Pressley were not from Massachusetts, she might withhold an endorsement — maybe she would have gone to Bernie Sanders. It’s a much bigger deal when you get the endorsement on the basis of ideology, and not really just on geography or opportunism, and that’s what happened when AOC backed Bernie and when Ilhan Omar backed Bernie Sanders.

Still a good win for Elizabeth Warren, and she’s trotting this out now because the race is starting to heat up, and you’re starting to see people snipe at one another, and because, as we said a couple of days ago on the show, Elizabeth Warren has made her decision. She was debating — is she going to try to fight off Joe Biden, or is she going to try to fight off Bernie Sanders? Is she going to steal Biden’s moderate voters or is she gonna steal Bernie’s socialist voters? She’s made her choice.

She’s running as a leftist, and she’s going to let Pete Buttigieg try to fight it out to win the moderate lane. She’s going to the Left, she’s now advocating a $52 trillion health care program. She is trotting out endorsements from socialists, she’s going all the way left. You know, it’s a bold strategy, Cotton, we’ll see how it turns out for her.

