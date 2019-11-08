Reality TV star Kris Jenner has a new designer piece to give to her fans, for a steep price.

Jenner is selling a Gucci coat on the family’s website Kardashian Kloset for $50,000, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. The website “is the first luxury designer resale site featuring the Kardashian Jenner family’s fabulous and fun clothing! Each authentic item has been hand selected and is now available exclusively for the public to purchase here.”

The mink ankle-length Gucci jacket is just one of many items recently listed on the site. Other coats include a Christian Dior fox piece being sold for $5,000. The black and white fox coat was reportedly used for the head shots hung in Jenner’s home.

Other items included in Jenner’s sale are a Givenchy crocodile mini handbag at $17,000, an all-white Alexander McQueen suit for $2,100 and a Calvin Klein dress selling for $2,500. (RELATED: Kris Jenner Gets Tackled By Kim Kardashian’s Security Team)

This family never ceases to amaze me. The amount of luxury items the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” family owns is mind-blowing.

Who needs this much stuff? Multiple fur coats and one priced at a whopping $17,000. What average person is going to be able to afford this designer coat? They should be selling to fans for at least a discounted price. Who knows, maybe this is the discounted price.