LSU did their best to get the fans hyped for the Saturday game against Alabama.

The eyes of the college football world are upon the Tigers and Crimson Tide as they battle it out Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

It’s the biggest game in the SEC this season by far. There isn’t even a close second. This game has major playoff and conference title implications. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, that means we have to have a fire hype video, and LSU didn’t disappoint. The Tigers dropped a chilling video late Thursday afternoon, and it’s incredible.

Give it a watch below.

Win your battle. Win your match.

Impose your will. One on one.

Winner Take All. pic.twitter.com/IWnJncYGPs — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 7, 2019

I have legit chills right now. I’ve probably watched that video ten times through, and it doesn’t get any less entertaining with every one. If that video didn’t get you jacked up, then I suggest you find a doctor to check your pulse.

This is going to be a war in the trenches, and that video has me ready to throw the pads on. I honestly can’t remember the last time an SEC game had so much hype.

For the first time in years, it feels like Alabama might be walking into a buzzsaw. Nick Saban has dominated that conference in a way that is almost hard to comprehend.

Now, Coach O and the Tigers are coming to town. This is what college football fans dream about.

You can catch the game on CBS at 3:30 EST. If you’re a fan of college football, this one is pretty much required viewing.

It’s the high octane offense of the Tigers with Joe Burrow vs. the greatest coach in the history of college football.

Let’s get after it, my friends. We’re in for one hell of a fun time.