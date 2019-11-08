Republican North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows had a tense exchange Friday with Democratic California Rep. Eric Swalwell during National Security Council member Alexander Vindman’s testimony in House Democrats’ impeachment probe.

The exchange came as Vindman’s lawyer suspected that Republicans were trying to out the whistleblower, according to Politico national security reporter Natasha Bertrand. (RELATED: Have Democrats Poisoned The Well On Impeachment?)

“Hey Mr. Meadows, he’s the chairman. He finishes,” Swalwell told Meadows, referencing House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

“Mr. Meadows, when I’m finished..,” Schiff, responded before Meadows interjected.

“I have a point of order,” Meadows said.

“Mr. Meadows, you may make your..,” Schiff replied.

“He’s the chairman,” Swalwell said. “He finishes.”

“Shut up,” Meadows concluded.

A lieutenant colonel in the Army, Vindman has become at the center of House Democrats’ impeachment probe into the president. A Ukraine native, Vindman has expressed concern with Trump’s policy in the region, and the administration’s foreign policy in general. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About Alexander Vindman, The Ukraine-Born Army Officer At The Center Of The Impeachment Probe)

Vindman’s motivations came under fire from some Republicans and Trump supporters after a Washington Post report said that Vindman was “deeply troubled” by Trump’s attempts to “subvert” U.S. foreign policy. Several pundits pointed out that this was a fallacy, because the U.S. president is in charge of setting U.S. foreign policy.