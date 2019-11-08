The new journalism standards are simple: Orange Man Bad. Consider it the new AP Style Book.

It’s why virtually every journalistic mistake made casts President Donald Trump in a poor light. Quick: name a gaffe that attempted the opposite effect.

We’ll wait.

That reporting credo extends to Trump’s immediate family. And, thanks to the far-left Hollywood Reporter, we saw just that in action today.

The outlet covered the chaos on “The View” when Donald Trump, Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, appeared today to hawk his new book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

The debate got ugly at record speed, something that should surprise no one given the liberal show’s fury against President Trump. Even “The View’s” token conservative, Meghan McCain, loathes the Commander in Chief.

Trump, Jr. landed some rhetorical body blows during the debate. THR pulled a muscle or two hiding the truth behind them, and then some.

[embedded content]

The First Son called out “The View’s” Joy Behar for once dressing in blackface. Behar denied it repeatedly. The THR scribe let her lie go unchallenged.

Don Jr. just blew the panel up by bringing up the time Joy Behar wore blackface. Whoopi and her both immediately said he was lying. Jezebel called it “blackface-lite.”https://t.co/sub4OKedgw — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 7, 2019

Then, Trump Jr. mocked “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg for once defending director Roman Polanski drugging and anally raping a 13-year-old girl as not “rape-rape.”

Here’s how THR characterized that moment.

During another commercial break, one woman in the audience tried taking Goldberg to task for a comment she made more than 10 years ago about Roman Polanski, which Don Jr. tried to repurpose as an attack on Goldberg.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” the woman said to Goldberg. “Then be quiet and listen to me,” the co-host responded.

If readers are learning about Goldberg’s “rape-rape” comments for the first time, you’d assume Trump Jr. lied.

He didn’t.

Here is @TheView‘s @WhoopiGoldberg defending Hollywood pedophile Roman Polanski, claiming what he did wasn’t “rape-rape.”https://t.co/dS0SGJ1ub1 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2019

Perhaps the most egregious bias came with recent news that paints ABC, which syndicates “The View,” as a biased, unreliable outlet.

Project Veritas released a video of ABC News anchor Amy Robach sharing how she had a killer scoop on the late Jeffrey Epstein three years ago. Her bosses, she said, spiked the story.

Here’s Robach, caught on a hot mic, describing what happened.

“It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton — we had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations. And I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now. Every day I get more and more pissed. … What we had was unreal.”

Imagine the girls who might have been spared from Epstein’s clutches had ABC covered the story at the time?

Here’s how THR detailed this part of the Trump Jr./”View” exchange.

Trump tried attacking ABC for the network’s handling of a 2015 interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has accused the late Jeffrey Epstein of sexual misconduct. “ABC right now is chasing down a whistleblower about all the Epstein stuff,” he said, referring to a network investigation to determine who leaked an internal recording of ABC News anchor Amy Robach.

Trump “tried” attacking?

Sexual misconduct? Epstein was a convicted pedophile.

Add it all together, and Trump Jr. exposed both ABC and “The View” during a contentious interview. “The View” deserves credit for inviting the First Son on the show. THR deserves even more credit for highlighting how entrenched liberal media bias is in entertainment reporting.

A version of this article was also published on HollywoodInToto.com.