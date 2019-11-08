Could Meghan Markle be simultaneously the Duchess of Sussex and pursue a political career in the United States – her country of origin before marrying Prince Harry? Television producer Nick Bullen says that is entirely possible.

“Meghan is rewriting the royal rule book and her desire to bring about change,” the royal filmmaker told Fox News. “She’s determined to make a difference. I could see her going down that route because she’s not going to stop with just being the Duchess of Sussex. There’s much more to Meghan, and I think we’re only just beginning to see the early days of what Meghan Markle will really do now that she has this global platform.”

Bullen, who has been making television programs about the British royal family for nearly 20 years, released a new documentary titled “Meghan for President?” exploring Meghan’s political activism prior to her marriage to Prince Harry. At one point, the documentary features footage of Markle attending an anti-war protest at age 10 against the first Gulf War. Though Kensington Palace sources have denied that Meghan Markle ever intends on holding political office in the United States (Harry would have to renounce his title), Bullen believes the opposite.

“The most surprising thing in the documentary was how early in her life Meghan started to make a difference and how important change was to her,” Bullen said. “And one of the things we found was back at the age of about 10 when she was in her school in Hollywood, she organized a protest against the Gulf War because a little boy in her class, his older brother, was going to fight. And this little boy was really upset and worried. Meghan wanted to make him feel better. So she organized this campaign against the war. We found this footage that hasn’t been seen for years.”

Regardless of whether or not Markle would ever be a political figure, she has certainly used her royal position to push a politically-leftward social agenda.

“We saw her in South Africa recently when she stood up in the township and said, ‘I’m here as a member of the royal family and also as a woman of color,’” Bullen continued. “No member of the royal family had ever been able to say that, obviously, but had ever been in a position to actually launch themselves onto the global platform with that statement. I think Meghan’s voice is only going to grow.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gone to great lengths to strategically characterize themselves as the progressive wing of the royal family, either by way of subtle rumors about raising baby Archie as gender fluid or downright supporting a political cause like LGBT Pride Month from their official Instagram account. Markle took this political activism to new heights when she guest-edited the Vogue U.K. September issue that listed transgender actor Laverne Cox as a “woman of impact.”

According to Bullen, Meghan may not be finished with United States and wants to ensure that her son, Archie, understands his American roots. In fact, a day may come when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle split their time between both countries.

“I hear from people who know them well that they are house-hunting in California and they’re coming over for Thanksgiving,” said Bullen. “I think they’re here for nearly six weeks. And Meghan’s really keen that Archie grows up understanding his American roots. Her American heritage is incredibly important to her, so I can see a world in which they probably have three bases – the base in the UK for their royal duties, a base in the states for their global work, and then also possibly somewhere in Africa because Africa is incredibly important to both of them. So I could see them having three homes.”