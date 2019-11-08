Though she has defended him in the past, former Fox and NBC News host Megyn Kelly says she cannot ignore the Ukraine whistleblower’s attorney’s “clearly partisan, harshly anti-Trump” past statements that “reveal an unambiguous desire to oust” the President of the United States.

Kelly made the statement online in response to a post by attorney Victoria Toensing. “Attorney for so-called whistleblower, [Mark Zaid], tweeted in Jan 2017 that #coup has started.’ ‘Impeachment will follow….’” Toensing tweeted Thursday. “[Zaid has] been planning to take down [President Trump] for over two years. Will MSM publish the story?”

Toensing is referencing multiple tweets by Zaid from 2017 celebrating that a “coup” by federal officials had begun and “impeachment” of Trump “will follow.” Zaid made the comments in response to the announcement that Trump had fired Attorney General Sally Yates “for refusing to enforce a legal order to protect the citizens” of the United States.

“#coup has started,” Zaid tweeted. “First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers.”

In another tweet, Zaid again declared the beginning of the “coup.” In response to Trump announcing the appointment of Dana Boente as Acting Attorney General, Zaid wrote: “#coup has started. As one falls, two more will take their place. #rebellion #impeachment”

Responding to Toensing’s post, Kelly wrote: “I earlier said I’ve always known [Mark Zaid] to be a straight shooter (he’s helped clients in situations I’ve covered, no matter whether it would hurt a [Democratic] or [Republican] admin). But these tweets are clearly partisan, harshly anti-Trump & reveal an unambiguous desire to oust the [president].”

As reported by Twitchy, Zaid has since responded with another loaded statement citing “dictatorships.”

“Amazing how many [people] completely misunderstand def of ‘partisan’. I have zero affiliation [with] politics other than holding all public officials accountable,” Zaid wrote. “I wasn’t aware in America citizens had to like their president. Those are dictatorships.” Zaid also linked to Merriem’s definition of dictatorship.

After Zaid’s “coup” and “impeachment” tweets came to light earlier this week, Trump campaign communication director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News that Said has exposed the whistleblower’s political game.

“The whistleblower’s lawyer gave away the game,” Murtaugh said. “It was always the Democrats’ plan to stage a coup and impeach President Trump and all they ever needed was the right scheme. They whiffed on Mueller so now they’ve settled on the perfectly fine Ukraine phone call. This proves this was orchestrated from the beginning.”

