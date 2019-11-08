Mexicans are now flying into Canada and are illegally trying to make their way into the United States by crossing the northern border, the Washington Examiner is reporting.

Mexican citizens are being arrested trying to go through specific parts of Vermont and New York, the news outlet said. Officials in an area known as Swanton Sector have found people trying to make their way across fields and through forests.

Only an occasional barbed-wire or fence separate the two nations in most areas, the Examiner noted.

Norm Lague, who oversees operations at Champlain Station in New York, the busiest of Swanton Sector’s eight offices, concluded more than half of Mexicans and Romanians arrested had arrived in Canada by plane by way of the Electronic Travel Authorization program.

The program permits citizens from certain nations, including Mexico and Romania, to enter Canada without a visa.

“A majority of the people who we’re apprehending from these countries have leveraged this program,” Lague said. “It’s a pathway that we discovered years ago was starting to shift as far as people being smuggled from the southern border to Canada and then coming south. And I think that trend, once it gets well known … I can see that trend continuing, most definitely.

In upstate New York, illegal crossings of Mexican citizens have been increasing since late 2016, from 65 in fiscal 2017 to 173 in 2018 and 336 in 2019.

“They’re figuring maybe it’s cheaper to fly into Montreal and just get smuggled in,” Lague said.