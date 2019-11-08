USC athletic director Mike Bohn apparently has no limitations on hiring Urban Meyer to be the next football coach.

Bohn was officially introduced with the Trojans on Thursday, and university President Carol Folt was asked if restrictions have been placed on the new AD when it comes to the football search.

According to Keely Eure, Folt responded “no.”

Carol Folt when asked if she’s put any limitations on Mike Bohn’s ability to hire coaches, “No.” — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) November 7, 2019

Below is a live look at every single USC fan on the planet upon hearing that Bohn has the green light to go after the three-time national champion.

There had been some chatter that USC wouldn’t allow Meyer to be hired, and that made Bohn hesitant to accept a job with the Trojans.

Clearly, things have changed since earlier in the week because he’s now in LA, and the school president is on the record stating there aren’t restrictions.

You know what that means? We can officially kick the Urban-Meyer-to-USC hype machine into overdrive.

As I’ve been saying, I think Meyer to USC is a done deal. I think the power players with the Trojans were hellbent on getting this deal done before the season even started.

Clay Helton was never the answer, and short of winning the national title, he was going to be gone at the end of the year.

If Meyer wants the job, it’ll be his. I can promise you that much.

I love college football so much, and stuff like this is the reason why.