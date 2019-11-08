Friday, a panel on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” reacted to former Attorney General Jeff Sessions announcing he was entering the race for his old U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Host Joe Scarborough opened the segment questioning how Sessions could still support President Donald Trump after his barrage of attacks on his former attorney general.

“[Y]ou look at Jeff Sessions, like Ted Cruz and these other Republicans that get insulted and trashed and their manhood challenged by Donald Trump, and they … remain quislings,” Scarborough stated. “Who are these men? Who would humiliate themself in front of the president and the country like that?”

“Morning Joe” guest commentator Guy Cecil, Priorities USA chair, added that the launch video looked like a “hostage tape.”

“If you are a political consultant and you’re sitting down here and you’re saying, ‘I’m going to launch my campaign for the Senate, I’m going to reintroduce myself to the people of Alabama and I’m going to do it standing in front of a white screen, looking as bad as I possibly could and basically all I’m going to do is lay down before Donald Trump and just hope and pray that he doesn’t stomp on me again, I mean, this is — it’s pretty remarkable. It’s a hostage. He’s sitting there begging.”

Scarborough later outlined, “Donald Trump said the worst mistake that he ever made was making Jeff Sessions his attorney general. He said he was stupid because he went to the University of Alabama law school. He ridiculed the way he talked, said he was dumb. And Jeff Sessions says he’s going to do whatever Donald Trump tells him to do? Again, I just don’t get it. Do voters really want somebody that weak representing them in Washington?”

