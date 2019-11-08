A pro-Trump political action committee is kicking off dual ad blitzes of more than $100,000 as it continues to advocate for President Donald Trump’s re-election.

The Committee to Defend the President revealed a new ad Friday that uses the recent killing of Islamic State (ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a way to tout Trump’s accomplishments. The other ad targets African-American voters in major cities such as Atlanta, Baltimore, and Detroit.

“The world demanded justice, and Donald Trump delivered,” the narrator of the al-Baghdadi ad says. After playing clips of Trump talking about the terrorist before and after his death, the narrator ads, “Justice served, America protected.”

The ad will run on three major cable news networks before, during and after the upcoming Democratic presidential debate in Georgia, Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. It is also slated to start running on social media this weekend. At least $100,000 will be spent on it.

The other ad, called “Enough Empty Promises,” tries to persuade African-Americans that Democrats have fallen short of Trump’s efforts to improve their lives.

“President Trump promised us jobs and he delivered,” the narrator says. “Democrats don’t care about us.”

The PAC is spending $10,000 on this digital ad.

Trump is traveling to Georgia Friday to meet with supporters and to launch the “Black Voices for Trump” voter initiative.