Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made remarks about illegal immigration during a town hall in North Carolina on Friday that are likely to turn off voters across the political spectrum.

During the first exchange, a Hispanic woman who spoke through a translator asked Warren if she would deport illegal aliens who had criminal records.

Transcript of the first set of Warren’s remarks that are likely to be problematic for her:

Translator: I have two questions. If you become president, will you pass a moratorium on deportations? And, if the answer is yes, will you be willing to include people like my husband with criminal records as part of that moratorium? Warren: I am so sorry for the troubles that you and your five children face. So, I am open to suspending deportations particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform. I believe that what we’re doing right now with ICE focusing on people who do not pose a threat … that they do not make this country safer.

The woman, through her translator, stated that her husband has a criminal record and Warren responded by saying that she was open to not deporting people with criminal records and suggested that targeting people like that for deportation does “not make this country safer.”

A Harvard/Harris from June 2019 found that the majority of Americans support mass deportations of all illegal aliens, not just those who have criminal records.

While there were no easily accessible polls asking voters whether they supported deporting criminal illegal aliens, a Gallup poll from a few years ago asked Americans:

Would you favor or oppose each of the following as part of legislation to address the issue of illegal immigration? How about — Allowing illegal immigrants already in the country the opportunity to become U.S. citizens if they meet certain requirements over a period of time, including paying taxes and a penalty, passing a criminal background check and learning English?

Gallup received the following results from the question:

National adults- Favor: 88%. Oppose: 12%.

Non-Hispanic Whites- Favor: 87%. Oppose: 13%.

Blacks- Favor: 89%. Oppose: 10%.

Hispanics- Favor 92%. Oppose 8%.

The fact that nearly 9 out of 10 of all Americans support illegal aliens needing to pass a criminal background check to become a U.S. Citizen likely means that there is a high possibility that a very high percentage of Americans would also oppose allowing criminal illegal aliens to remain in the United States.

Transcript of the second set of Warren’s remarks that are likely to be problematic for her:

Warren: We need ICE and Customs and Border Patrol just focused on real threats from terrorism, threats container shipping that comes into the United States, contraband that we need to worry about, fentanyl that we need to be focused on. there are places that we should focus for our safety. … The Trump administration’s notion of anyone who has violated any law means that they can’t even be considered to stay is wrong. I don’t know the particular circumstances in your case, but I do know because I’ve met people who are now held because they had a traffic violation and that’s how they got picked up and then once they got swept into the system ICE is trying to deport them or has deported people. That’s fundamentally wrong. People who have been treated as criminals simply for having crossed the border, this is part of why I have supported decriminalizing border crossings.

Warren’s claim that “we need ICE” is supported by the majority of Americans, but is not supported by the majority of Democrats. In fact, “a plurality of Democratic voters do support abolishing ICE,” according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.

Warren’s support for decriminalizing border crossings is overwhelmingly opposed by the majority of Americans, according to a NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist poll.

The poll found that 66% of Americans said that it was a bad and the majority of Republicans and Democrats said that they were opposed to the idea.

In a separate interaction during the townhall, Warren answered a question from a man who asked about providing health care to illegal aliens.

Transcript of the third set of Warrens’ remarks that are likely to be problematic for her:

Questioner: I need to ask you a question today about healthcare access. restrictions to ADA and Medicare meant that in 2017 approximately 6.3 million non-citizen immigrant women of reproductive age were far more likely to be uninsured than naturalized immigrants or citizen women. we know that you have included undocumented people in your plans to provide Medicare for all. so, my question is, why did you decide to include people regardless of immigration status and would this include obtaining subsidies like the Affordable Care Act’s affordability subsidies? and second, would you also support access to the children’s health insurance program without regard to immigration status? Warren: Okay, good. so, let’s start, I know I’m really glad you asked this, on Medicare for all, as I put this together, covers everyone regardless of immigration status and that’s it.

Warren’s support for giving illegal aliens is overwhelming opposed by the majority of Americans, 62%, who say that it is a bad idea. The only demographic that was in favor of the idea was Democratic voters, although moderate Democrats did not support the idea.