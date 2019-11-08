Nike is investigating the allegations of an abusive training regimen made by runner Mary Cain against coach Alberto Salazar, which took place at the Oregon Project that was run by the company.

Cain told The New York Times that Salazar, who has been suspended by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for four years for multiple violations, pressured her as part of an abusive training regimen that led her to suffer from five broken bones, suicidal thoughts and self-harm.

“We take the allegations extremely seriously and will launch an immediate investigation to hear from former Oregon Project athletes,” Nike told CBS MoneyWatch in a statement. “At Nike we seek to always put the athlete at the center of everything we do, and these allegations are completely inconsistent with our values.”

They added that the “deeply troubling allegations,” were not previously brought to their attention by Cain or her parents.

“Mary was seeking to rejoin the Oregon Project and Alberto’s team as recently as April of this year and had not raised these concerns as part of that process,” the company added.

Cain said on Twitter Friday: “I wanted closure, wanted an apology for never helping me when I was cutting, and in my own, sad, never-fully healed heart, wanted Alberto to still take me back. I still loved him. Because when we let people emotionally break us, we crave more than anything their very approval.”