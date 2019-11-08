Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said there is “nothing impeachable” in the case Democrats have made against President Donald Trump.

Speaking with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell in an interview teased Friday evening but set to air in its entirety on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Haley equated impeachment to the “death penalty for a public official,” saying there is “nothing” in the transcript of Trump’s July 25 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to warrant such a drastic act.

“You’re going to impeach a president for asking for a favor that didn’t happen, and giving money, and it wasn’t withheld?” Haley asked O’Donnell. “I don’t know what you would impeach him on.”

“Impeachment is like the death penalty for a public official,” she added. “When you look at the transcript, there’s nothing in that transcript that warrants the death penalty for the president.”

O'Donnell pushed back, saying the transcript wasn't complete and Trump did ask for a "favor" in the part that was made public.

“The Ukrainians never did the investigation, and the president released the funds,” said the former Republican South Carolina governor. “I mean, when you look at those, there’s just nothing impeachable there. And more than that, I think the biggest thing that bothers me is the American people should decide this. Why [do] we have a bunch of people in Congress making this decision?”