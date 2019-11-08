Law enforcement in Albion, New York, detained three students who reportedly planned to carry out an attack on Albion Middle School.

What are the details?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced that the three students linked to a thwarted attack will “face the harshest possible penalty under law.”

On Friday, Albion Police Chief Roland Nenni said the three students were removed from the school following inappropriate and threatening messages and images that were reportedly shared through the message app Discord. The students reportedly had set a date to carry out the attack, and planned to kill students with explosives and firearms. All three students are reportedly under 16 years old. In their investigation, authorities discovered several “legally possessed” guns.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Cuomo said, “Any person posing a threat to our schools will face the harshest possible penalty under the law — whether or not they intend to actually execute that threat.

“School and police officials across this state continue to be on high alert and I encourage anyone who notices any unusual or suspicious behavior to report it to school administrators and law enforcement right away,” Cuomo added.

What else?

Authorities charged the unnamed students with conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree.

According to Albion Central School District Superintendent Michael Bonnewell, the three students that were reportedly involved in the planned attack were “removed from school pending the completion of the investigation and disciplinary and other corrective action to ensure the safety of our students.”

Bonnewell added, “The District had previously formalized a Threat Assessment Team with assistance from members of the Albion Police Department, the Orleans County Mental Health Department, the Orleans County District Attorney’s Office, and a specialist from the FBI to review potential threats to our students.”

“This Assessment Team is involved in the current situation and will remain so as the work on this situation continues. We are grateful for a dedicated group of professionals who bring their expertise to the team. The safety of our students remains our highest priority,” Bonnewell’s statement noted. “This case has been the sole activity of many of our school staff as well as of partners on the Threat Assessment Team. We are grateful to those students and parents who have shared information they have regarding this or any other possible safety issue.”

Albion is in upstate New York, about 35 miles west of Rochester.