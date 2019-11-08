Ohio State and Georgia have scheduled a home-and-home series.

According to ESPN on Thursday, the Buckeyes will travel to Athens in 2030 to play the Bulldogs. Georgia will travel north to Columbus in 2031. The second game will be the season opener for both teams.

Ladies and gentlemen, this is music to my ears. First, Alabama went out and put games against Wisconsin and Florida State on the schedule.

Now, Georgia is trying to raise the standard of the SEC by putting Ohio State on the slate. While I might rightfully trash the SEC on a regular basis, there’s no doubt the top teams down there should be applauded for scheduling major non-conference games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State has been the crown jewel in the Big 10 for decades. As much as it pains me to say, the Buckeyes are truly the gold standard in the conference.

If you want to play the best in the B1G, as of this very moment, it doesn’t get better than OSU. Georgia will now play them twice.

Games like this are also simply good for the sport. Nobody wants to watch a powerhouse team stomp all over some directional school.

We want to watch powerhouses throw right hooks at each other. Georgia and Ohio State both fit that definition, and these two games should be great.

Props to both programs for scheduling tough games in the non-conference slate. I wish more teams would do the same.