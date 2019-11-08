On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan suggested acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney was being set up as the “sacrificial lamb” in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Noonan said, “As someone who has been in a White House, you can’t help but wonder if, in this case, somebody isn’t being set up for a fall. You know when White Houses get in trouble. Sometimes they have a way of spontaneously deciding who caused the trouble on the inside and offering them up as sacrificial lambs. I wonder if we’re not seeing a little bit of this with Mr. Mulvaney.”

Melber, said, “There may need to be a blood sacrifice?”

Noonan said, “Yes. I think White Houses inevitably think that way.”

