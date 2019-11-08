An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board has found that a September plane crash in Texas occurred during a gender-reveal celebration, which left one person injured in the stunt.

The accident is the second gender-reveal-gone-awry to hit the headlines in recent weeks, after an Iowa grandmother was tragically killed at a gender-reveal party last month.

What are the details?

The NTSB’s report indicated that the Sept. 7 crash occurred after the crop duster-style plane dumped 350 gallons of pink-dyed water as part of the fanfare. According to the pilot, Raj Horan, the aircraft “got too slow” before stalling, crashing, and ending up upside-down.

Horan walked away from the wreck unscathed, but his passenger sustained minor injuries. Officials noted that the airplane was a single-seater, and not designed for two people to be onboard, The News Tribune reported.

[embedded content]

West Texas gender reveal ends in a plane crash



www.youtube.com



In October, 56-year-old Iowa woman Pamela Kreimeyer died during a party staged to reveal the gender of her next grandchild, when a homemade “pipe bomb” exploded and she was struck in the head by metal shrapnel. In that instance, authorities warned the public of the dangers of using explosives.

Anything else?

According to NBC News, a smoke bomb for a gender-reveal party sparked a wildfire in Arizona last year, burning 47,000 acres.