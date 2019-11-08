President Donald Trump came out with his newest nickname Friday, referring to likely Democratic 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomber as “Little Michael” in a statement to reporters.

Trump has made a tradition out of creating nicknames for his political opponents, first starting in the 2016 Republican presidential primary with Senators Marco “Lil Marco” Rubio and Ted “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz. Trump referred to Bloomberg as “Little Michael” publicly for the first time Friday when reporters asked him about the billionaire’s entrance into the Democratic presidential primary.

“I’ve known Michael Bloomberg for a long time. If you go back early on he had said a lot of great things about Trump. But I know Michael he became just a nothing,” Trump said. “He’s not gonna do well, but I think he’s gonna hurt Biden actually, but he doesn’t have the magic to do well. Little Michael will fail.” (RELATED: Email Reveal Role Michael Bloomberg’s Climate Crusaders Play In Maryland’s AG Office)

Trump’s nickname for Hillary Clinton, “Crooked Hillary” is perhaps his most famous moniker. (RELATED: Michael Bloomberg Is Pumping Millions Into UN’s Climate Arm After Trump Cut It Off)

Bloomberg implicitly announced his entrance into the Democratic primary by sending staffers to Alabama to file for the state’s presidential primary. Alabama is not the first state to vote, but it is the first state to close its deadline for filing for candidacy.

Bloomberg served as the mayor of New York City immediately after Rudy Giuliani from 2002 to 2014. He started his mayoral tenure as a Republican, but finished as an independent.