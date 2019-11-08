A privacy organization is lobbying the American public to tell Congress to stop a plan that would allow foreign police to access the online private details of Americans – without a search warrant.

It is the Electronic Frontier Foundation that has posted an extensive report on the problem it sees coming under the CLOUD Act.

The bottom line is that “unless Congress stops it, foreign police will soon be able to collect and search data on the servers of U.S. Internet companies. They’ll be able to do it without a probable cause warrant, or any oversight from a U.S. judge.”

It’s coming because of a new law enforcement deal between the U.S. and the United Kingdom, the report said.

The target of the police access provision is various individuals who are located abroad. But for Americans, the problem is that “Americans’ data will get swept up when they communicate” with anyone targeted.

“This is all happening because, for the first time, the U.S. executive branch is flexing its power to enter into law enforcement agreements under the CLOUD Act. We’ve been strongly opposed to this law since it was introduced last year. The recently signed deal between the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.K. Home Office will allow U.K. police easy access to data held by American companies, regardless of where the data is stored,” EFF reported.

The searches will be exempt from U.S. privacy laws and the 4th Amendment, and also will let U.S. police grab any information “held by British companies without following U.K. privacy laws.”

The deal was reached during negotiations, behind closed doors, between American and British law enforcement chiefs.

Further, the threat is bigger, because “The U.S.-U.K. Cloud Act Agreement may well become a model for further bilateral deals with other foreign governments and the United States,” EFF reported.

The one way to bring it to a halt is to have Congress adopt a joint resolution of disapproval, the report said.

“This week, EFF has joined 19 other privacy, civil liberties, and human rights organizations to publish a joint letter explaining why Congress must take action to resist this deal,” the group said.

U.S. law requires a warrant based on probable cause for investigators to access stored communications content and other details.

“If police want to wiretap an active conversation, they have to satisfy an even higher standard, sometimes called a ‘super warrant,’ that limits both the timing and use of a wiretap,” EFF reported. And those demands must be signed by a judge.

“History has shown that police can and will abuse their powers for intimidation, or even personal gain,” EFF said, and judicial endorsement stops much of that.

“Incredibly, the DOJ has just thrown those rights away. Instead of relying on probable cause, the new agreement uses an untested privacy standard that says that orders must be based on a ‘reasonable justification based on articulable and credible facts, particularity, legality, and severity.’ No judge in any country has decided what this means,” the EFF said.

The way the plan is set up, the report explains, people won’t even know they are under foreign surveillance, won’t be able to hire a lawyer, and won’t be able to examine evidence against them.

The report noted police have tried to “soft-pedal their demand” by saying it won’t apply to U.S. persons.

“But foreign police will be getting Americans’ data. First of all, U.K. police will inevitably scoop up the information of Americans who have been in contact with foreigners who are the official subjects of U.K. police requests,” the report said.