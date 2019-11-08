A pro-LGBTQ Sprite ad ran on Argentina’s social media channels last Friday to coincide with Buenos Aires Pride — or Marcha de Orgullo, Queerty reported.

What did the ad show?

Over the touching sounds of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel,” the ad depicts smiling family members helping their young relatives get ready for the Pride event.

Among the clips are a mom helping her son apply makeup:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Another mother is seen helping her daughter wrap a binder around her torso in order to flatten her breasts:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

A grandmother is seen helping her grandson dress in drag:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

And a dad watched his son walk hand-in-hand with his boyfriend to the Pride event:

Image source: Twitter video screenshot

Here’s the clip:

The ad ends with the slogans, “Orgullo: Lo que sentís cuando alguien que querés elige ser feliz,” and “No estás solx,” Queerty said, adding that the rough translations are: “Pride: What you feel when someone you love chooses to be happy,” and “You’re not alone.”

Anything else?



The outlet said Sprite — which is owned by Coca-Cola — posted the commercial last Friday, a day ahead of last weekend’s 28th Buenos Aires Pride. Queerty said the first one in 1992 attracted only about 300 people, some of whom wore masks, but that last weekend’s festival was attended by about 300,000.

One attendee was Estanislao Fernàndez, the outlet said, the 24-year-old drag queen son of Argentina’s new president-elect, Alberto Fernàndez: