Butch Jones will reportedly not be the next football coach at Rutgers.

According to NJ.com on Thursday, Jones has taken himself out of consideration for the job with the Scarlet Knights. It’s not known why Jones has removed himself as a candidate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Damn, this is kind of disappointing. It’s not disappointing because I thought Jones could win at Rutgers. It’s disappointing because I really wanted to watch the train wreck that’d unfold under Jones.

Instead, I guess he’ll continue being a glorified intern for Nick Saban at Alabama.

I still can’t believe Jones was even in the mix for the opening at Rutgers. Why would the Scarlet Knights want to touch him?

He pretty much destroyed Tennessee in epic fashion. The Volunteers are still struggling in the SEC because of how bad the team was when Jeremy Pruitt inherited it.

Why would Rutgers want to touch Jones?

I guess it doesn’t matter at this point because he’s out of the mix. I’d love to know why he removed himself from consideration.

Are we really supposed to believe Jones would turn down a Big 10 head coaching gig if he was offered one?

I find that really hard to believe, but here we are. You have to wonder if he saw the writing on the wall with Greg Schiano, and just decided to move on.

That’d make a hell of a lot more sense than removing himself from consideration for no reason at all.

I can’t wait to see what school gets tied to Jones’ name next. He’s a content machine, and I can’t thank him enough.