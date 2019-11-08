Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., is reportedly aiming to replace acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who President Donald Trump has been unenthusiastic about, according to the Washington Examiner.

Trump, in a recent interview with the Examiner, declined to praise Mulvaney when asked if he was happy with his job performance.

“Happy?” Trump said. “I don’t want to comment on it.”

When asked about GOP senators expressing displeasure with the acting White House chief of staff, Trump said, “I could see that.”

Meadows, who recently accompanied the president to multiple events outside Washington and his district, has been a staunch supporter of Trump’s throughout the impeachment inquiry. He interrupted an MSNBC reporter during a live broadcast to push back on the idea that the GOP is struggling to defend Trump during the impeachment inquiry.

An unnamed White House aide described as a Mulvaney ally sent a text to the Washington Examiner with a clip of the interview and a comment reading, “still interviewing for the job.”

The Examiner reports that several Republican aides and legislators have come to the conclusion that Meadows is vying for the post. An unidentified Republican congressman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the Examiner, “of course that’s what he wants.”

Meadows said earlier this week that Trump “is not feeling me out for chief of staff,” and White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham declined to comment to the Examiner.