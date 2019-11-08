Former President Barack Obama’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who has become a key player in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, allegedly lied under oath during her closed-door testimony with House impeachment investigators on Oct. 11.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson broke the story Thursday night when his show obtained an email from a Democratic congressional staffer sent privately to Yovanovitch — before the whistleblower complaint became public — seeking to discuss “delicate and time sensitive questions.”

“This show has obtained exclusively an email from that Democratic staffer for the House Foreign Affairs Committee sent by private email to the former American Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch,” Carlson stated on-air. “Yovanovitch, you know, is a key player in the Democrats’ impeachment probe and was recalled from her post in Ukraine by President Trump in May 2019 following allegations of serious partisanship and political bias.”

The email Carlson obtained states:

I’m writing to see if you would have time to meet up for a chat — in particular, I’m hoping to discuss some Ukraine-related oversight questions we are exploring. I’d appreciate the change to ground-truth a few pieces of information with you, some of which are quite delicate/time-sensitive and, thus, we want to make sure we get them right.

The email was reportedly sent Aug. 14, Carlson said, “two days after the whistleblower complaint was filed and a month before that complaint became public.”

“The whistleblower, however, went to Adam Schiff’s team before filing the complaint,” he continued.

The question then becomes, according to Carlson, whether Schiff’s office told other Democrats in Congress what was in the complaint before alerting the public.

“In other words, how long did this effort play out in secret before the rest of the country learned of it?” Carlson asked.

As for Yovanovitch, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) asked her about the email during her testimony with House officials, to which she reportedly answered that she never responded to the email.

“In fact, it turns out that she did respond,” Carlson revealed. “She said she ‘looked forward to chatting with [the Democratic staffer].”

Zeldin tweeted transcripts from the testimony in response to the news, confirming that Yovanovitch’s statement was indeed under oath.

“It appears Ambassador Yovanovitch did not accurately answer this question I asked her during her ‘impeachment inquiry’ deposition under oath,” he said.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post by President Trump before her term was slated to end and believes it to be the result of a “concerted campaign” by Trump and Ukranian officials.

Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 15.

