Author and Hollywood movie producer Stephen King said he sometimes “feels like screaming” about Congress’s failure to remove President Donald Trump from office, and wants them to “quit shitting around and get him the fuck out of there.”

The 71-year-old Shining author expressed his frustration via Twitter, where he has a significant following of 5.5 million people.

“Sometimes I feel like screaming, ‘Everybody knows that Trump is as crooked as a broken nose and as dumb as a fencepost,” King wrote. “‘Just quit shitting around and get him the fuck out of there.’”

Trump is currently facing impeachment proceedings led by House Democrats over a conversation he held with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The question of whether Trump will be impeached and consequently removed from office remains a source of fierce public debate.

It is not the first time that King has demanded Trump be removed from office. Last year, King urged his followers to pressure lawmakers into ousting the president.

“Tell your legislators and friends who are Trump supporters that it’s time to put partisanship aside,” the It author said at the time. “Trump is a train wreck, and the train he’s pulling is our country. He has to be removed from office.”

In July, King also admitted that he is looking forward to the 2020 presidential election, where the public will have the chance to say “YOU’RE FIRED” in a similar way to how Trump fired contestants on The Apprentice.

“I think we all agree that Donald Trump is a vile, racist, and incompetent bag of guts and waters,” King wrote. “How happy I would be to tell him ‘YOU’RE FIRED’ next November.”

