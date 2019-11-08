A substitute teacher was fired and then arrested over a brutal beating she gave to a student after video of the incident was posted to social media.

32-year-old Tiffani Shadell Lankford can be seen wailing away at the student and then kicking her after she falls to the ground. The incident occurred during a foreign language class at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas.

Video of the incident was circulated on social media.

Another video from a different angle shows that the student took a swing at the teacher before she brutalized the student, who was either 15 or 16 years old.

The student was released to a parent who took her to a hospital.

Lehman Principal Karen Zuniga released a statement decrying the behavior of their teacher.

“Under no circumstance is that behavior tolerated at Lehman High School or in Hays CISD,” said Zuniga.

“We take the safety and security of our students seriously. We took swift action when this incident occurred and will do everything necessary to protect our students,” she added.

Lankford had only worked as a substitute teacher for the district since August.

She was charged with aggravated assault, which is a second-degree felony.

Here’s the shocking video from KXAN:

Hays CISD fires Lehman High School substitute teacher for hitting student



www.youtube.com

