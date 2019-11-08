A Pennsylvania teacher issued an apology after handing out a homework assignment to students encouraging them to pack their bags because President Donald Trump is “trying to take control of the United States.”

What are the details?

An unidentified middle school teacher from Pennsylvania issued an apology Wednesday after assigning the controversial homework. The teacher, an educator at Penn Cambria School District in Gallitzin, reportedly sent an email to concerned parents following outcry over the assignment.

The assignment instructed students to take photos of themselves packing up for an international move as refugees. The students were encouraged to “believe” that Trump was taking control of the U.S., a move that would apparently force them out of their homes.

According to WPXI-TV, the assignment read, “President Trump is trying to take control of the United States! There are fights in the streets!”

“You have to pretend that you are a refugee being forced to leave your home, never to return,” the assignment continued. “Please have a parent time them for ten minutes while they packed a bag. When the time was up they were to take a picture of the contents of their backpack and then email it to me. If no picture, then draw it. You will have to present to us why you chose those items. This is due on Thursday. Worth 10 points.”

What else?

Penn Live reported that the district superintendent realized the “huge error” in sending out the assignment, and the teacher phoned parents on an individual basis in order to personally apologize.

According to WJAC-TV, the superintendent also said that the teacher was made aware that the classroom has no place for political discourse.

