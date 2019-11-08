Just in time for your weekend reveries, John Tamny of Freedom Works and RealClearMarkets joins me to discuss his provocative new book, They’re Both Wrong: A Policy Guide for America’s Frustrated Independent Thinkers, just out this week from our friends at the American Institute for Economic Research. Tamny is one of the great imaginative and original contrarian thinkers of our time on matters of economics and policy, as readers of his previous books can attest. (Previous delightful reads from John include Who Needs the Fed? What Taylor Swift, Uber, and Robots Tell Us About Money, Credit, and Why We Should Abolish America’s Central Bank, and Popular Economics: What the Rolling Stones, Downton Abbey, and LeBron James Can Teach You about Economics. Both highly recommended.)

In They’re Both Wrong, Tamny takes liberals to task for their economic and policy illiteracy on everything from taxes, corporate governance, climate change and other favorite obsessions of the left, but also has several chapters criticizing confusions that he thinks both liberals and conservatives share on health care, the minimum wage, education, and a guaranteed annual income. And he thinks conservatives are on the wrong track on immigration and China, among other issues. Agree or disagree, John is an ebullient and optimistic thinker, and a delight to hear.

