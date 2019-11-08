The Raiders beating the Chargers 26-24 on Thursday night didn’t get a ton of viewers.

According to TVByTheNumbers, the “Thursday Night Football” game only got 9.42 million viewers on Fox. That number is much lower than most primetime games this season.

For example, the game between the Patriots and Giants back in October got about 12 million in the early numbers. Clearly, the game last night was much lower. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this a reason for the NFL to start panicking? No. You’d have to be insane to think that. It’s one game. The NFL isn’t going to be worried about one game.

The Raiders are solid, but the Chargers are garbage this season. It’s not hard to understand why the audience might not have been booming.

Now, if the ratings for “TNF” continue to lag behind the other primetime games, then the league might have some cause for concern.

Until that happens, I wouldn’t worry one bit. After all, the ratings have been huge this season. In fact, they’ve been gigantic.

It was one bad game between a middle of the pack team and a bad team. I’m not going to get worried if the NFL is falling apart. There’s literally no reason to panic.