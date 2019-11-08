President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump’s 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks MORE‘s personal attorneys told a federal judge on Friday that they intend to petition the Supreme Court next week to review an appeals court decision that said the Manhattan district attorney can subpoena the president’s tax returns.

Trump’s lawyers and the district attorney’s office said in a joint letter to a federal judge that the decision will be appealed to the high court by Nov. 14.

The two sides had announced their agreement to fast track the case to the Supreme Court last month, before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump does not have the power to block the subpoena issued to his accountants.

Friday’s letter offers a more concrete timeline for Trump’s plan to bring the case before the Supreme Court.

A three-judge panel on the Second Circuit ruled earlier this week that the district attorney could move forward with the subpoena, rejecting the president’s argument that he is immune to criminal investigation while in office. The judges, all of whom were Democratic appointees, refused to rule on Trump’s broader claims that a sitting president cannot be personally charged with a crime, but they said that any immunity he has does not allow him to block a subpoena of a third party.

“There is no obvious reason why a state could not begin to investigate a President during his term and, with the information secured during that search, ultimately determine to prosecute him after he leaves office,” the panel wrote.