President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump encounters GOP resistance to investigating Hunter Biden Trump’s 2016 team sounds alarm as Democrats make gains Whistleblower lawyer sends cease and desist to White House over Trump’s attacks MORE said Friday he is considering visiting Russia next year to attend its May Day Parade.

“I was invited. I am thinking about it. It is right in the middle of our campaign season,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he would like to attend the parade, which Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinThe big winner in Ukraine scandal? Russia — just as it always wanted Trump may be haunted by ‘phony’ Emoluments Clause Why Americans should care about Ukraine MORE invited him to earlier this year, but indicated he may not because it is in the middle of the 2020 presidential campaign season.

“It’s a very big deal, celebrating the end of the war,” Trump told reporters. “I appreciate the invitation, it’s right in the middle of the political season.”

Putin in June invited Trump to attend next year’s May 9 Victory Day events. Putin said he asked Trump attend the celebration during a meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G-20) meeting in Osaka.

Russia’s annual Victory Day parade commemorates the May 1945 Allied victory over Nazi Germany. Moscow often uses the parade to show off its military might.

Trump has long held a positive view of Putin and sought to improve relations between Washington and Moscow. Still, tensions have flared between the two countries over issues like arms control and Russian interference in the 2016 election.