Iran, the world’s premier state sponsor of terrorism, debuted a five-day exhibit on its “human rights achievements” at the United Nations this week.

“The promotion of human rights [is] the Islamic Revolution’s raison d’être,” declared Iran’s foreign ministry in a statement published Thursday, highlighting a five-day exhibition of slides and posters celebrating its “human rights achievements” at the United Nations (U.N.) Office in Geneva, Switzerland.

Iran’s foreign ministry shared images of its U.N. display via its Twitter profile:

An exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s achievements in the field of human rights has opened at the United Nations Office in Geneva on Monday, November 4.https://t.co/TWhPwxDrTg pic.twitter.com/n3xSroQ053 — Foreign Ministry 🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) November 7, 2019

The exhibition reportedly drew attendance from representatives of Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, China, Estonia, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.

“Neither the eight-year imposed war nor the wave of terrorism could divert the Islamic Revolution away from the path to democracy and regard for the people’s human dignity,” said Esmaeil Baqaei Hamaneh, Iran’s envoy to and representative at the U.N. in Geneva.

“[The exhibition showcases] Iran’s advances in supporting and promoting human rights in various areas, such as the women’s rights, children’s rights, rights of religious minorities, respect for cultural and ethnic diversity, and rights of disabled persons,” claims Iran’s foreign ministry.

“Preserving human rights is at the hard core of the Islamic Revolution,” according to Mehr News Agency, an Iran-based and state-aligned news media outlet.

U.S. sanctions on Iran are violative of “human rights,” according to Iran, describing its subjects as entitled to a “right to health” and “right to access to medication.”

The Iranian state describes itself as “based” on “principles of independence, freedom, and progressive Islamic beliefs,” as well as “the principles of democracy.”

According to Amnesty International, Iran arrested over 7,000 dissidents in 2018, killing at least 28 of them. Death row inmates in Iran have their organs harvested “voluntarily” before or after execution. In April, Iran sentenced an award-winning female human rights lawyer to 148 lashes and 38 years of imprisonment for defending Muslim women’s prerogative to remove the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab in public.

The U.S. is the largest single-state donor to the U.N., with Congress having approved $5.8 billion across the regular budget for 2018-2019, or $2.9 billion per year. This does not include additional “peacekeeping” funding of $6.51 billion across the same time frame, or $3.25 billion per year.

“Since 2017, the Trump Administration has proposed significant overall decreases in U.S. funding; however, Congress has generally funded U.N. entities at higher levels than the Administration has requested,” according to a September-published report from the Congressional Research Service on U.S. funding of the U.N. network of organizations.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.