A lawyer for the University of Texas is looking for a new job after using the n-word in an example during a panel on hate speech and free speech.

Caitlin Sewell released a statement on Friday apologizing for the use of the word, and announcing her resignation.

“Few words are as evocative as the word I used last night during the University panel discussion about hate speech on campus. In an educational environment, I thought I could educate,” she said in the statement.

“In an effort to teach students about the boundaries of free speech, I used the racial epithet as an example of offensive language that is protected under the First Amendment. I deeply regret the hurt that my speech has caused,” she added.

“I am submitting my resignation as Assistant General Counsel for the University of North Texas System, effective immediately,” she concluded.

University of North Texas President Neil Smatresk responded to the public furor surrounding her comment with a statement on Thursday.

“While the individual was trying to make a point about First Amendment speech, this language is never condoned in our community which prides itself on our diversity and caring nature,” Smatresk said.

The irony of someone losing their job over the use of free speech during a panel on hate speech escaped those offended by her comments.

Here’s a local news story about the free speech fail:

[embedded content]

UNT Employee Resigns After Using Racial Slur During Panel Discussion On Hate Speech



www.youtube.com

