VENTURA (CBSLA) — For a second day in a row, small earthquakes jolted Ventura awake early Friday.

A magnitude-3.5 earthquake struck about 4 miles west of Ventura at about 4:10 a.m. Friday. Shaking was felt in Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Oak View, Santa Paula and Carpinteria in Santa Barbara County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was followed by a 2.9 and a 3.6 that struck at the same time at 5:29 a.m., less than a mile from each other, and a 3.2 that hit at 5:37 a.m. just a little closer to Ventura.

Friday’s quake struck in the same area that was hit by a swarm of earthquakes Thursday. The two biggest of that swarm, a 3.3 and a 3.4, struck at about 5 a.m.

There were no reports of injury or damage.

Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones said Thursday’s swarm of earthquakes are normal and is unlikely to be followed by a bigger temblor.

https://twitter.com/DrLucyJones/status/1192646881605644288