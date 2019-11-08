(BREITBART) Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) confirmed Friday that her $52 trillion Medicare for All plan will cover illegal immigrants.

Warren attended a “Latinx town hall” in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday and confirmed during a Q&A session that her Medicare for All plan will, in fact, cover the 11-22 million illegal immigrants residing in the United States.

An attendee asked:

We know that you have included undocumented people in your plans to provide Medicare for All, so my question is why did you decide to include people regardless of immigration status, and would this include obtaining subsidies like the ACA’s – Affordable Care Act’s – affordability subsidies?

