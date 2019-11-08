Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told Hispanic voters in South Carolina on Friday that she was “open” to suspending alien deportations to force Congress to pass comprehensive immigration reform.

“I am open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” Warren said at the Latinx Town Hall El Chisme 2020 in Raleigh, S.C.

The event was sponsored by Mijente, an online organizing tool for Hispanic activists. It also featured U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who endorsed Warren’s candidacy on Wednesday.

Warren’s comments, part of a three-day campaign swing through the Carolinas, were posted on Twitter by Chris Martin, communications director of the conservative America Rising PAC.

Congress has yet to pass comprehensive immigration reform — and the Trump administration announced in July that agencies would fast-track deportations of illegals who cannot prove they have been in the United States for more than two years.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued in federal court to halt the plan in August.

In addition, the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments next week on three cases in which lower federal courts have ruled that President Donald Trump’s termination of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 was illegal.

Warren placed fifth among Hispanic voters in a Univision News poll taken after the first Democratic debate in June, with California Sen. Kamala Harris and former HUD Secretary Julián Castro finishing in the top two spots.