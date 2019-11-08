Former Attorney General Eric Holder is exploring a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, following Michael Bloomberg’s move to file for the Alabama primary in March, according to Eugene Robinson, a columnist for The Washington Post.

“It gets even more interesting,” Robinson, also an MSNBC analyst, tweeted late Thursday. “I hear from a good source that Eric Holder has been consulting strategists about possibly jumping into the Dem presidential race.”

Holder has not yet publicly responded to Robinson’s post, though he tweeted a report Thursday about the role federal court decisions striking down Virginia’s gerrymandered maps played in huge Democratic victories in Tuesday’s election.

Holder, who served from 2009 to 2015, is now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. He said in a March op-ed in the Post that he would “not run for president in 2020” and instead focus on anti-gerrymandering efforts through the committee.

“I will do everything I can to ensure that the next Democratic president is not hobbled by a House of Representatives pulled to the extremes by members from gerrymandered districts,” he wrote.

Holder’s stormy six-year tenure as attorney general put him at loggerheads with Republicans on many issues.

They included a plan that was ultimately scuttled to try terrorism suspects in New York City and what critics said was his failure to hold huge banks accountable for the economic meltdown.

In June 2012, the House found Holder in contempt of Congress for failing to provide more than 1,500 pages of Justice Department documents related to the botched Fast and Furious gun-running scheme that led to the deaths of two federal law-enforcement agents.