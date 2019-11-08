On Friday morning, journalist Megyn Kelly announced that she conducted an interview with the CBS employee who was recently fired for exposing that ABC killed a bombshell story three years ago on registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This will be the first time Kelly has conducted an interview since exiting NBC News last year.

“Have you been following this story about the Amy Robach hot-mic moment at ABC?” the former “Megyn Kelly Today” host started. “She was caught talking about how she said she had the Epstein story three years ago and ABC wouldn’t air it. And then she amended to say, ‘Well, I didn’t have the corroboration,’ after ABC had publicly had to deal w this hot-mic moment.”

“The employee who sort of marked that clip in the system and then moved on to CBS got fired this week because they suspected she leaked this thing to Project Veritas — which is the one that put it out there,” Kelly continued.

“Well, we just sat down with her in an exclusive interview,” she teased. “We got the full story and I think you’re gonna be fascinated by it.”

“Launching my Instagram with an exclusive interview of the woman just fired after the leak of a hot mic moment by ABC’s [Amy Robach],” Kelly caption the Instagram post, ominously adding, “But did ABC News target the right person?”

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas dropped the bombshell clip of Robach on Tuesday. Here’s the partial transcript of the ABC anchor discussing how her network killed the story:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything. [emphasis added] I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new relevant revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like, oh my god, what we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards the attorney three years ago saying like, ‘there will come a day for we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.’ I had it all three years ago.

Kelly was canned at NBC last year for allegedly discussing people dressing up as famous black and brown people for Halloween and darkening their faces. But last month, Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested she was actually fired because she called for an outside investigation into the network over internal claims of sexual misconduct and the suspect handling of allegations into Democratic mega-donor Harvey Weinstein.

