Lawyer Mark Zaid, who is representing the whistleblower who submitted a complaint against President Donald Trump, claimed in 2018 to have gotten security clearances for men who “had child porn issues.”

“I have represented numerous individuals who have all sorts of issues involving their security clearances, including allegations of child porn, which turn out to be rarely true,” Zaid told the Daily Caller. “Every time I prevail in a case, the USGOVT determines it is in the national security interests of our country to grant these individuals access to classified information.”

I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

Zaid, who has represented the Daily Caller in past litigation, has teamed up with attorney Andrew Bakaj to represent the CIA analyst who instigated the impeachment proceedings against Trump in the House. The pair have also threatened legal action against anyone who discloses the whistleblower's personal information.

"Any physical harm the individual and/or their family suffers as a result of disclosure means that the individuals and publications reporting such names will be personally liable for that harm," said Bakaj and Zaid. "Members of the media have a similar role in protecting those who lawfully expose suspected government wrongdoing."

The whistleblower claims Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine and made it clear to the country’s president that the aid would not come until Ukraine opened an investigation into Burisma Holdings, a gas company that employed then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Zaid also has a history of criticizing Trump on Twitter.