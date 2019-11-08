(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — As House Democrats prepare for public impeachment hearings next week, White House officials say there is an overlooked ray of good news after Democrats dropped a subpoena rather than risk an unfavorable ruling and a loss of time.

Charles Kupperman, deputy to former national security adviser John Bolton, on Wednesday challenged a subpoena to appear privately before the House Intelligence Committee. Democrats dropped the request rather than wait for a Dec. 10 court hearing.

A day later, Bolton did not appear for a scheduled voluntary deposition. He also is represented by Charles Cooper, Kupperman’s attorney.

