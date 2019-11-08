Megyn Kelly released her highly anticipated interview with former ABC and CBS employee Ashley Bianco on Friday.

Bianco lost her job at CBS for reportedly releasing video footage of ABC anchor Amy Robach admitting that the network killed a big story on now-deceased serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein for more than three years.

On Tuesday, Project Veritas released a hot-mic video showing Robach complaining that ABC killed the Epstein story because it would have potentially impacted relations with influential people such as former President Bill Clinton and the U.K.’s Prince Andrew.

Robach also asserted that Epstein — who reportedly committed suicide in his jail cell in August — may have actually been murdered.

What are the details of the interview?

In the brief interview, a tearful Bianco tells Kelly that she is not the whistleblower and that she believes the real whistleblower is still behind the scenes at ABC.

Bianco told Kelly that she simply accessed the portion of the Robach video, clipped it, and saved it to the company’s internal system for the purpose of “office gossip.”

“I did not [leak the tape],” Bianco adamantly insisted. “I just clipped it off, marked it in the system. We do it all the time.”

“Everyone in the office was freaked out by what she was saying, and was watching it. … I did it just for office gossip,” she reasoned.

Bianco said that she enjoyed her time at ABC and would never have done anything to embarrass the company.

“Part of my job is a video editor. I clip off moments all the time. I put together funny anchor reels of them off-camera, doing funny stuff,” she said. “I didn’t think about it after that day.”

Bianco said that she didn’t ever go back to the clip after that day, let alone download it or distribute it.

She said that she left ABC to take a more lucrative position at CBS, and was only working there for four days before CBS fired her in connection with the video.

“I wasn’t even given the professional courtesy to defend myself,” a tearful Bianco said. “I didn’t even know [what Project Veritas was] before this week.”

“It was devastating,” she wept. “It wasn’t me. I’m not the whistleblower. I’m sorry to ABC, but the leaker is still inside. I may have accessed it, but I never leaked it, I never show ed it to anyone, I never talked about the situation outside of the company.”

Bianco said that the clip was “something that everyone saw,” but did not provide further information on who she believes the whistleblower to be.

“Anyone else could have clipped it off,” she said.

Bianco said that her only hope is that she can get her career back.

The MK Interview: Megyn sits down with Ashley Bianco who was fired by CBS



www.youtube.com



What else?

In a lengthy letter published on Project Veritas‘ website, the person purporting to be the whistleblower revealed why he or she decided to release the footage to the site.

The letter, titled, “Why I, alone, released the Amy Robach Epstein tape,” said, “I came forward with this information bearing no motives other than to have this information public.”

“I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline,” the person — who goes by “Ignotus” — wrote. “When I became aware of this moment, I had the same reaction as many of you did. Anger, confusion, and sadness.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

To my fellow man: I came forward with this information bearing no motives other than to have this information public. I did not and do not seek any personal gain from this information whether it be financial or otherwise and will always decline. When I became aware of this moment, I had the same reaction as many of you did. Anger, confusion and sadness. I care not about petty political quarrels and only hope for the best in all of us. To my fellow ABC News employees: I’ve walked the halls experiencing similar feelings we are all having right now. All of you regardless of your own personal differences in one form or another do an outstanding job. I sincerely enjoy working with each and every one of you and will continue to do so throughout our careers. To those wrongfully accused: It is terrible that you have been lashed out at by the company. I know some may put the burden of guilt on me, but my conscience is clear. The actions of the company towards you are the result of their own and not anyone else. The public outcry, from coast to coast, of all people, creeds, and political affiliations, is clear. I have not one doubt that there will always be support for you, and you will have prosperous careers. For neither you, nor I, have done anything wrong. To Amy Robach: You are the only person deserving of an apology. I am most certainly sorry. Not for my actions or for this to center around you, but for what is clear to have happened. When I first stumbled across this, my initial reaction was outrage. But this soon turned towards empathy. I can not imagine doing all the hard work to only have it shelved. If the past few years have taught us anything, it is the truth that some of us have endured many hardships in this industry. From the spiking of stories regarding prominent and powerful people in this world, and to yours. I believe you are an outstanding reporter and have done such tremendous work in the community as well. To ABC News: I sit right here with you all in complete shock. I, like many, are at a loss for words on how this has been handled. Instead of addressing this head-on like the company has in the past, it has spun into a mission of seek-and-destroy. Innocent people that have absolutely nothing to do with this are being hunted down as if we are all a sport. I challenge all of you to actually look inwards and remember why this company engages in journalism. We all hold the First Amendment at the foundation of this company, yet forget its history, its purpose, and its reasoning for even coming into existence to begin with. How lost we are… yearning to be found. I went to Project Veritas for the sole reason that any other media outlet else would have probably shelved this as well. I thank all of them, and James, for seeking truth. We are all human and mortal, creatures of mistakes and redemption. The road to redemption favors no soul. Sincerely,

Ignotus