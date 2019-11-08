The woman who accessed video showing an ABC anchor talking about the network spiking a story about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been identified as a recent CBS producer.

Ashley Bianco, 25, who won multiple Emmy awards, was the woman who accessed the footage, according to the Daily Mail and journalist Yashar Ali.

Bianco has deleted all of her social media accounts but spoke to Megyn Kelly in an interview slated to be published later Friday.

Bianco accessed the footage while still working at ABC and left the network to join CBS in October. She was a producer for “CBS This Morning” until CBS fired her this week after being alerted by ABC that an investigation showed she was the staffer who accessed the video.

7. The name of the former ABC News employee who was fired by CBS News this week is Ashley Bianco. In the past 24 hours she has deleted her Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. Bianco was an associate producer at Good Morning America before leaving for CBS This Morning last month pic.twitter.com/r4QuqALooe — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 8, 2019

According to Kelly, the woman is also accused of leaking the footage to Project Veritas, which published it on Wednesday.

“The employee who sort of marked that clip in the system and then moved onto CBS got fired this week because they suspected she leaked this thing to Project Veritas,” Kelly said.

But Ali said in an update, citing sources: “It’s really important to remind folks that Ashley Bianco was not fired by CBS News for leaking the footage of Amy Robach to Project Veritas. No one at either network knows who did that.”

He also clarified that Bianco allegedly accessed the footage while still working at ABC, not while she was at CBS.

Amy Robach at David Geffen Hall in New York on Oct. 28, 2019. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The footage showed ABC anchor Amy Robach venting about the network not airing a story she worked on about Epstein, based on an interview and evidence provided by Virginia Roberts, a woman who has accused Epstein of abusing her while she was a minor.

“We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, ‘Who’s Jeffrey Epstein? No one knows who that is. This is a stupid story,’” Robach said about the internationally known convicted sex offender.

The story involved Prince Andrew, former President Bill Clinton, and high-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz, Robach said.

“She told me everything. She had pictures. She had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us,” Robach said.

In a statement after the video was released, Robach changed her tune, saying: “As a journalist, as the Epstein story continued to unfold last summer, I was caught in a private moment of frustration. I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn’t air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC’s editorial standards about her allegations.”